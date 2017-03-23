ANKARA, March 23 Turkey's consumer confidence index rose to 67.8 points in March, from 65.7 points in February, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.

The index indicates a pessimistic outlook and would need to rise above 100 to reflect optimism. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Nick Tattersall)