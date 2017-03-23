UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ANKARA, March 23 Turkey's consumer confidence index rose to 67.8 points in March, from 65.7 points in February, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Thursday.
The index indicates a pessimistic outlook and would need to rise above 100 to reflect optimism. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources