ISTANBUL, June 22 Turkey's consumer confidence index rose to 69.43 in June from 68.75 in May, ticking higher for the fourth straight month, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Wednesday.

The index hit a 6-1/2 year low of 58.52 in September but has since recovered. It still indicates a pessimistic outlook, however, and would need to rise above 100 to indicate optimism. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Writing by Seda Sezer, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)