ISTANBUL, July 20 A measure of Turkish consumer confidence slipped to 67.03 points in July, from 69.43 points in June, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Wednesday.

The index hit a 6-1/2 year low of 58.52 last September but has since recovered somewhat. It still indicates a pessimistic outlook, however, and would need to rise about 100 to indicate optimism. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones)