ISTANBUL May 18 Turkish consumer confidence rose to its highest in seven months in May, rising to 72.8 points from 71.3 points a month earlier, data from Turkey's statistics institute showed on Thursday.

Still, that reflects a pessimistic outlook and would need to rise above 100 to reflect optimism.

(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Dominic Evans)