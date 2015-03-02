(Adds quote, details)
By Gulsen Solaker
ANKARA, March 2 Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu said on Monday the resignations of central bank
governor Erdem Basci and the deputy prime minister in charge of
the economy, Ali Babacan, were "out of the question".
The comments, made during an interview on local broadcaster
ATV, came after weeks of stinging criticism by the government
and President Tayyip Erdogan of the central bank's interest rate
policy and amid mounting speculation over the future of the two
men.
"We laughted about this with Babacan (during) a meeting,"
Davutoglu said.
"I have spoken to Basci, talk of his resignation is out of
the question as well," he added.
Basci and Babacan are both seen as steady hands on the
tiller of the Turkish economy, which has been buffeted by
headwinds in recent months.
Global conditions and investor fears over political
interference in central bank policy have taken a heavy toll,
pushing the Turkish lira to record lows against the U.S. dollar
last month.
Jittery markets have done little to deter Erdogan, whose
ruling AK Party is preparing for a parliamentary election in
June. At the weekend Erdogan said defending high interest rates
was tantamount to treason and said Basci and Babacan needed to
"shape up".
