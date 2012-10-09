ISTANBUL Oct 9 The Turkish government expects the current account deficit to falling from 7.3 percent of GDP this year to 7.1 percent in 2013, 6.9 percent in 2014 and 6.5 percent in 2015, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said, unveiling the government's medium-term economic programme on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, Writing by Seda Sezer)