UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ISTANBUL Oct 9 Turkey expects its budget deficit to widen from 33.47 billion lira this year to 34.31 billion lira by 2015, the government's medium-term programme showed on Tuesday.
The deficit was seen at 33.89 billion lira in 2013 and 35.48 billion lira in 2014. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin, Writing by Seda Sezer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts