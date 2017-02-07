ANKARA Feb 7 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
reiterated his discontent with the country's interest rate
policy on Tuesday, saying it was a means of exploitation and
calling on the country's banks to "be reasonable."
"I am not happy with our country's interest rate policy. My
country cannot develop with this rate policy, this is a means of
exploitation," he said at an economic summit in Ankara.
"If you try to double the interest rate set by the central
bank to give credit, you can't get anywhere with 15, 16, 17
percent. We can't achieve anything if loans are provided at
double-digit interest rates," he said.
"I'm calling on the bosses of the financial sector, namely
state banks, to be reasonable."
(Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ece
Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)