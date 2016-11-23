ANKARA Nov 23 Turkey's real interest rate is among the highest in the world and that needs to be changed, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, taking aim at borrowing costs on the eve of a central bank meeting.

In a speech, Erdogan also said the central bank was independent but he reserved the right to criticise it. Following his comments, which were broadcast live on television, the lira sank to a record low of 3.4150 against the dollar.

Erdogan has previously described himself as an "enemy" of interest rates, describing them as a means of "exploitation". (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra)