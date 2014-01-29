MLP to replace GfK on Germany's SDAX index
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
ISTANBUL Jan 29 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he would be patient in monitoring the impact of the central bank's sharp hike in key interest rates, according to media reports.
The website of the Yeni Safak newspaper reported Erdogan as saying during his return from a visit to Iran that he may announce an "out of the ordinary" economic package in the days or weeks ahead. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
WASHINGTON, March 17 The Trump administration took an unusual step on Friday in its efforts to defang the U.S. financial consumer watchdog created after the banking crisis, with the executive branch of the federal government telling a court that one of its own agencies is violating the U.S. Constitution.
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.