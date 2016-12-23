BRIEF-SL Green sells Tarrytown NY office property
* SL Green Realty Corp - deal for $21 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL Dec 23 Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that citizens have so far sold $2 billion following his call to convert foreign exchange into liras to help limit the currency's weakness.
Casting recent weakness in the Turkish currency as a plot by outside powers to destroy the economy, Erdogan earlier this month has urged Turks to convert any dollars "under their pillows" into lira, and called on businesses to do more transactions in local currency.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk)
* First Merchants Corporation and the Arlington Bank announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement
LONDON, Jan 25 - HSBC has appointed Iain MacKinnon as group treasurer, head of asset, liability and capital management, replacing Bryan Pascoe.