ANKARA Jan 19 President Tayyip Erdogan said on
Thursday the Turkish economy was under attack through the
exchange rate, after sharp falls in the lira, and said those
responsible were trying to slow down consumption, production and
investment.
Erdogan, who has repeatedly cast Turkey as under economic
attack from outside, made the comments in a speech to local
administrators at the presidential palace in Ankara.
The Turkish lira has lost as much as 10 percent to the
dollar this year, after a double-digit slide in 2016.
