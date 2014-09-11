ISTANBUL, Sept 11 Ratings agency Fitch said on Thursday economic populism remains a risk ahead of Turkey's parliamentary election next year and that the central bank will likely continue to face political pressure to reduce interest rates.

But the retention of an experienced economic team in the current cabinet, following President Tayyip Erdogan's inauguration last month, suggests fiscal discipline will continue, the agency said in a statement.

Progress towards economic rebalancing may become more challenging in the rest of the year, it also said, adding that looser monetary policy since May, the fragile euro zone recovery and greater geopolitical risk could slow the decline in Turkey's current account deficit. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)