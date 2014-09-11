ISTANBUL, Sept 11 Ratings agency Fitch said on
Thursday economic populism remains a risk ahead of Turkey's
parliamentary election next year and that the central bank will
likely continue to face political pressure to reduce interest
rates.
But the retention of an experienced economic team in the
current cabinet, following President Tayyip Erdogan's
inauguration last month, suggests fiscal discipline will
continue, the agency said in a statement.
Progress towards economic rebalancing may become more
challenging in the rest of the year, it also said, adding that
looser monetary policy since May, the fragile euro zone recovery
and greater geopolitical risk could slow the decline in Turkey's
current account deficit.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Daren Butler; Editing by
Nick Tattersall)