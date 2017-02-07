ANKARA Feb 7 There will be no change to the
management and operational activities of Turkish companies whose
stakes have been recently transferred to a new sovereign wealth
fund, Turkey's finance minister said on Tuesday.
Speaking to broadcaster CNN Turk, Naci Agbal also said the
fund would work in the international arena and adhere to
international standards. It will be audited by a parliamentary
commission and outside auditors, he said.
Turkey has transferred government stakes worth billions of
dollars in Turkish Airlines, major banks and
fixed-line operator Turk Telekom to the fund, which
was set up last year to help finance big-ticket infrastructure
projects.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Orhan Coskun; Writing by David
Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)