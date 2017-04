ISTANBUL Nov 25 Turkey will not give up on fiscal discipline in the coming period and parliament will be working intensely on economic reforms, the country's new finance minister said on Wednesday.

"If there is one thing we will not give up on, that is the fiscal discipline," Naci Agbal told reporters during a ceremony in which he assumed his post from his predecessor.

