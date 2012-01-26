UPDATE 3-China names new planning chief, commerce minister before key meeting
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
ISTANBUL Jan 26 Turkish Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan said on Thursday Turkish imports reached $238 billion in 2011, compared with a level of $185.5 billion a year earlier.
In the January-November 2011 period, Turkey's exports rose 20 percent to $122.5 billion from a year ago, and imports rose 33.5 percent to $220.2 billion, according to the Turkish Statistics Institute.
Speaking in a conference in Ankara, Caglayan also said Turkish exports rose 13 percent to $8.3 billion between Jan. 1-Jan. 25. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)