SE Asia Stocks-Muted as U.S. rate hike prospects weigh

By Sandhya Sampath March 7 Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued in lacklustre trade on Tuesday as investors prepped up for a likely interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve next week. Fed Chair Janet Yellen has signalled that the central bank might raise interest rates at its next meeting on March 14-15, and may move faster after that than it has in years. "After Janet Yellen's speech last week, the market will be ready for a rate hike when the U.S.