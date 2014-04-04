ISTANBUL, April 4 Turkish economy minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Friday that Turkey will beat its 2014 current account deficit to gross domestic product (GDP) target of 6.4 percent.

Speaking to reporters he also said that the current lira level is "appropriate." A level between 2.15-2.25 against the dollar will encourage exports and dent imports. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)