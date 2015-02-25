ANKARA Feb 25 Turkey will make a total two billion lira ($814 million) payment to farmers in support for fuel, fertiliser and forage crop purchases at the end of February, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday.

Work was also being conducted on increasing support in the cotton sector, Davutoglu said in a speech in the capital Ankara where preparations are under way for a June parliamentary election.

($1 = 2.4575 liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)