UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ANKARA Feb 25 Turkey will make a total two billion lira ($814 million) payment to farmers in support for fuel, fertiliser and forage crop purchases at the end of February, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday.
Work was also being conducted on increasing support in the cotton sector, Davutoglu said in a speech in the capital Ankara where preparations are under way for a June parliamentary election.
($1 = 2.4575 liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.