ANKARA, June 15 Turkey's interest rates are
still far from a level that is encouraging for investment and
therefore should be further reduced, Economy Minister Nihat
Zeybekci said late on Tuesday.
The central bank has so far cut its overnight lending rate
by a total of 125 basis points over the last three months to 9.5
percent, as inflation, particularly food inflation, cooled.
Zeybekci, who was speaking at an iftar dinner to break the
Ramadan fast in the capital, also said he was optimistic about
Turkey restoring ties with Russia after relations soured late
last year when Turkey downed a Russian jet. But he reiterated
that Ankara will not apologise to Moscow.
(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk and
Seda Sezer; Editing by David Dolan)