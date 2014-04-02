BRIEF-Fong Chien Construction says no dividend for 2016
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
KUWAIT, April 2 Turkey's inflation rate will start to trend downwards from the second half of the year, while the depreciation of the lira is making the country more competitive, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an event in Kuwait, Simsek said the real sector's foreign exchange exposure was manageable and not a source of concern, after sharp falls in the lira at the start of the year.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Writing by Nick Tattersall)
By Sandhya Sampath March 20 Indonesian and Philippine shares fell on Monday as investors chose to book profit after recent gains, while Malaysia hit its highest in nearly 22 months on the back of gains in telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.1 percent lower following last week's record-setting spree with consumer and energy stocks leading the decline. "I think it's just a bit of profit-taking," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indone
March 20 Huaan Securities Co Ltd : * Says it will scrap plan to sell Anhui brokerage unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/YFwYDr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)