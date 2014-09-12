* Echoes finance minister's warning this week on 2014 growth
* Says GDP to grow more than expected in second half
* Expects pickup in domestic demand in fourth quarter
* Sees 2014 current account deficit narrowing to $45 bln
By Ozge Ozbilgin
ANKARA, Sept 12 Turkey's economic growth this
year may miss the government's 4 percent target despite
better-than-expected growth in the second half, Economy Minister
Nihat Zeybekci said on Friday, echoing a warning from the
finance minister two days ago.
Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.1 percent year-on-year
in the second quarter, according to data released on Wednesday,
missing forecasts and raising questions about the 2014 target.
Zeybekci has been a vocal critic of the central bank's tight
monetary policy, calling for sharper interest rate cuts despite
stubbornly high inflation.
He told Reuters in an interview last month that the central
bank's core mandate for price stability should be expanded to
include employment and growth, although he said this would not
be an immediate government priority.
Turkey's central bank governor set out his case against the
sharp cut in interest rates on Thursday, mirroring Zeybekci's
comment that growth would pick up towards the end of 2014.
Since an emergency rate hike in January, which saw the main
one-week policy rate more than doubled, the bank cut the
one-week repo rate by 175 basis points in three months, fanning
criticism from some economists that it was caving in to
political pressure despite persistent inflation.
Last month it unexpectedly lowered its overnight lending
rate in a move seen as having little easing impact and intended
more as a signal to the government that it is supporting the
economy.
Zeybekci, speaking in a televised statement, also said he
expected to see a pick-up in domestic demand in the final
quarter of 2014 due to accelerating loan growth.
However, he said that the ministry is working to reduce
imports and that he expects the current account gap, seen by
analysts as Turkey's main economic weakness, to narrow to $45
billion in 2014 from $65.06 billion in 2013.
The lira was little changed by Zeybekci's
comments, easing to 2.2040 against the dollar by 0842 GMT from
2.1960 on Thursday.
Istanbul's main share index was up 0.23 percent at
79,160 points while the benchmark 10-year government bond yield
rose to 9.29 percent compared with 9.15 percent
at Thursday's close.
