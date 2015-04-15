* Unemployment rises, budget deficit widens

* Political uncertainty drives lira losses

* Economy minister says lira will finds its own level (Recasts with economy minister comments, details)

By Daren Butler

ISTANBUL, April 15 The Turkish lira slid to a new record low on Wednesday on rising investor fears about political uncertainty after a June 7 parliamentary election, but the economy minister warned against intervention, saying the currency would find its own level.

Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek also sought to boost confidence in the faltering economy's outlook, forecasting that growth would pick up after the election, having slowed to 2.9 percent in 2014 from 4.2 percent a year earlier.

Concern about the political and economic outlook pushed the lira to a low of 2.7225 to the dollar, down about 14 percent since the start of 2015. It is the second worst performer among major emerging market currencies after Brazil's real.

Zeybekci said in Istanbul that the lira weakness was driven by global developments rather than local ones and that Turkey was still finding its place in a new global economic balance.

"Don't worry about this. It's not right to meddle or intervene. The market will find its own balance," he told a meeting of small business leaders.

Data on Wednesday showed the budget deficit widened to 6.8 billion lira ($2.53 billion) in March, while the December-February unemployment rate rose to 11.3 percent from 10.3 percent a year earlier.

But Simsek saw growth picking up after June 7.

"Growth of 4 percent (this year) could still be achieved," he told a news conference to announce first quarter budget data.

"In the coming months, the budget performance will be affected positively by a recovery in domestic demand and the implementation of investments."

Investors are also worried about political meddling in monetary policy, the make-up of Turkey's economic team after the election and the possibility that the ruling AK Party may not be able to form a government on its own after the vote.

Five Turkish polling companies have predicted the AK Party's share of the vote will dip, a blow to Erdogan's ambition of strengthening his presidential powers.

In line with that goal, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Wednesday a new constitution should be the next parliament's priority, moving the country towards a presidential system.

Deputy Economy Minister Adnan Yildirim shrugged off market unease about political interference in central bank policy, telling a Financial Times Turkey summit that investors should be "very confident" in the bank's independence.

He also said changes in the economic team were not a risk for Turkey. Davutoglu indicated last week that well-respected economy chief, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan, would not be a minister after the election. (Additional reporting by Ebru Tuncay and David Dolan in Istanbul, Orhan Coskun in Ankara; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Gareth Jones)