(Adds details and analyst comment)
By Daren Butler and Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL, Sept 10 Turkey's economy grew a
greater-than-expected 3.8 percent in the second quarter, data
showed on Thursday, a rare positive surprise for a government
grappling with expectations of a second-half slowdown in growth.
However, the data was not enough to dislodge the lira
currency from near a record low, underscoring investors' chronic
concern about political uncertainty ahead of a Nov.1 election
and as fighting continues between Kurdish militants and security
forces.
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said after the release of the
data the economy will continue to grow in the third quarter on
strong sales in the automotive, housing and white good sectors.
On Wednesday he said political instability posed the biggest
risk to the economy, citing potential damage to public finances
and further pressure on budget and current account deficits.
"Taking the downside risks stemming from political
uncertainty and security concerns into consideration, we think
economic activity is likely to remain at a much more modest
trend in the forthcoming period," said Gokce Celik, an economist
at Finansbank.
"Depending on the intensification of those risks we think a
sequential contraction of Turkish economy might be on the
cards."
In a Reuters poll, economists had forecast second quarter
growth of 3.45 percent year-on-year. Growth is seen at 2.9
percent in 2015, well below the government's target of 4
percent.
Output grew 1.3 percent from the previous quarter on a
seasonal and calendar-adjusted basis, the Turkish Statistics
Institute said. Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 2.5
percent in the first quarter, revised figures showed, up from an
initially reported 2.3 percent.
There was also a better-than-expected performance by the
current account, which showed a deficit of $3.15 billion in
July, less than a poll forecast of $3.5 billion.
The lira, which hit a record low of 3.0620 to the dollar
overnight, remained near that level and was fetching 3.0430 at
1140 GMT.
The currency has been hammered this year by an inconclusive
election result and an upsurge in violence between Kurdish
militants and security forces since July have unsettled
investors.
After the AK Party failed to win a single-party majority in
June, Turks are now set to go to the polls for a snap election
on Nov.1, although according to recent opinion polls, it appears
the AKP might face a similar result.
(Writing by David Dolan Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)