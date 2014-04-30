* Basci says lower risk premium gives bank more leeway
* Any rate cuts would be moderate, gradual
* Policy to remain tight until inflation outlook improves
* Two-year bond yield drops to 2014 low, lira firms
By Behiye Taner
ISTANBUL, April 30 Turkey's central bank
governor said on Wednesday he saw room for a gradual lowering in
interest rates but ruled out a deep cycle of easing, saying
policy would remain tight until there was a clear improvement in
the inflation outlook.
Erdem Basci said a fall in the risk premium on Turkey,
partly following successful but bitterly contested local
elections in March, suggested there was some room to lower
rates.
Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield fell to 9.22 percent
- its lowest this year - after Basci's remarks made at the
release of the bank's quarterly inflation report. The lira
firmed to 2.1157 against the dollar.
"There seems to be some room to cut rates due to the fall in
the risk premium, but the steps taken should be measured. Rapid
steps should not be taken," Basci said, adding any move should
not be seen as the start of an easing cycle.
He said the bank would consider reducing its one-week repo
rate of 10 percent, through which it has been providing the bulk
of the market's funding needs in recent months. That has already
brought banks' average cost of borrowing well below
its official overnight lending rate of 12 percent.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, a strident opponent of high
borrowing costs, called this month for an emergency rate cut,
saying that markets had rallied following the March election and
that such a move would encourage investors.
His new economy minister, Nihat Zeybekci, echoed that call
on Wednesday, saying interest rates should move to a level that
would boost investment and production, although he later
described Basci's comments as "sufficient" and said he did not
expect rapid rate cuts.
Erdogan has overseen a decade of rising living standards in
Turkey and is keen to maintain his record on the economy ahead
of a presidential race in August, in which he is widely expected
to stand, and parliamentary polls next year.
Such pressure from the domineering prime minister has raised
concerns about the central bank's independence.
"Central bank credibility is absolutely on the line in
Turkey at present," said Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets
research at Standard Bank in London.
"Any quick move now to cut rates would just be seen as the
central bank responding to government pressure, pre-presidential
election," he said.
Ash also questioned whether the fall in Turkey's risk
premium was permanent, given two more national elections over
the next year, concern about an over-centralisation of power
around Erdogan and slow progress on rebalancing a heavily
consumption-led economy and gaping current account deficit.
"I don't think we can say definitively that Turkey is out of
the woods yet," he said.
NO EASING CYCLE FOR NOW
The central bank raised its mid-point forecast for 2014
year-end inflation to 7.6 percent from a previous forecast of
6.6 percent, well above its target rate of 5 percent, although
Basci said he expected inflation to start falling from June.
It left its mid-term inflation target unchanged at 5 percent
and forecast the 2015 inflation mid-point at 5 percent as well.
"At this juncture, given the political uncertainty towards
the presidential elections, increasing inflation and the
uncertainty in global financial markets, the central bank should
be extra careful and remain prudent for a long while, in our
view," said ING Bank economist Muammer Komurcuoglu.
"Possibly some easing might be delivered as inflation peaks
in May and starts a downtrend thereafter," he said in a note.
The central bank stunned markets with a sharp rate hike at
the end of January, ignoring political pressure as it battled to
defend the lira after its fall to record lows. It has repeatedly
said since then that monetary policy will remain tight until
there is a clear improvement in the outlook for inflation.
"If there is a rate cut, it should not be perceived as part
of a series, and to express a time frame for the cut wouldn't be
right," Basci said.
The lira has recovered from its record low of 2.39 in late
January, partly due to the rate hike, the easing of political
concerns since Erdogan's AK Party dominated the March local
elections, and the U.S. Fed looking likely to curb its monetary
stimulus less quickly than feared.
But risks remain.
Ratings agency Moody's cut its sovereign outlook on Turkey
to negative this month, saying political uncertainty would weigh
on the weak points in the economy, while Fitch cuts its growth
forecasts for this year and next.
"There is a growing balance of payments constraint on
growth. Increased domestic savings would help, a better
financial mix, higher foreign investment in particular," Paul
Rawkins, senior director in Fitch's sovereign group, told a
conference on Turkey in London.
