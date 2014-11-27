(Adds details, consumer confidence data)
ISTANBUL Nov 27 Turkey's central bank said on
Thursday it may adjust reserve requirements for commercial
lenders to encourage them to reduce their reliance on foreign
borrowing, a move which would lessen their vulnerability to
volatile capital inflows.
Turkey is particularly vulnerable to changes in foreign
capital flows, which it uses to finance its current account
deficit, its main economic weakness.
The bank said capital flows to emerging markets remain
volatile due to uncertainty over global monetary policy and to
global political risks. The U.S. Federal Reserve has signalled
its first rate rise since 2006 will come next year, but the
timing is uncertain.
In its quarterly financial stability report, Turkey's
central bank said it may adjust reserve requirements and its
reserve option mechanism, by which it determines how much
lenders must pay if they choose to hold a portion of their lira
required reserves in foreign currencies.
Turkish banks' long-term foreign loans stood at $63.3
billion at end of the third quarter, up from $56 billion at the
end of 2013 and from around $3 billion a decade ago.
The bank said annual growth in credit card and vehicle loans
was slowing, but that consumer and housing loans were still
strong. Turkey's consumer confidence index fell to 68.7 points
in November from 70.3 points in October, the Turkish Statistics
Institute said in data also released on Thursday.
(Reporting by Behiye Taner; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing
by Toby Chopra)