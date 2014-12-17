(Repeats Tuesday item)
* Lira touches 2.4140, record low against dollar
* Analysts adjust expectations away from rate cut
* President continues to call for lower rates
* Fed meeting will be crucial for emerging currencies
By Asli Kandemir and Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL, Dec 16 A slump in the Turkish lira
driven by a sell-off on emerging markets plus investors' nerves
about domestic politics have diminished expectations of interest
rate cuts, putting pressure back on the central bank before
elections next June.
Just last week Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said
falling oil prices, now at a 5-1/2-year low, could help Turkish
inflation to drop near to 5 percent next year, suggesting the
bank would have more room to deliver the interest rate cuts
President Tayyip Erdogan has long called for.
But the lira's fall to a series of record lows in recent
days, dipping to beyond 2.41 against the dollar on
Tuesday, risks increasing Turkey's import bill and reducing the
bank's room for manoeuvre.
"The door for the central bank's rate cut is now shut. I
believe the pressure on the lira will remain and may even
accelerate," Ugur Gurses, a columnist and a former central
banker, told Reuters.
Expectations of higher U.S. interest rates are sucking money
out of emerging markets across the globe but investors are also
worried about the direction of Turkish politics. Erdogan has
vowed to hunt down the "traitors" behind popular anti-government
protests last year and a corruption scandal which emerged just
over six months later.
Far from cutting rates, the central bank could even be
forced to raise them, some economists said. That would be deeply
unpopular with a government bent on going into the parliamentary
elections with strong economic growth and low inflation.
The ruling AK Party has built much of its reputation on
strong economic management over the past decade. Erdogan, who
takes the view that high interest rates cause inflation, has
repeatedly called for rate cuts to support growth.
The bank tightened lira liquidity in the interbank market on
Tuesday to try to support the lira, with its average funding
rate rising to 8.85 percent from 8.79 on Monday.
It also said it would cover part of the foreign exchange
needs of state energy importers, which buy gas in dollars under
long-term supply deals, in an attempt to stem dollar demand.
The lira's rapid fall has drawn comparisons with late
January. A slump then caused by political tensions and another
emerging market sell-off forced the central bank into more than
doubling its main one-week repo rate after a series of failed
currency market interventions.
This time, it would be more likely to raise its overnight
lending rate - the upper end of the interest rate corridor it
uses to manage liquidity conditions - than eat into foreign
exchange reserves with direct interventions, Gurses said.
"The central bank seems to have learnt its lesson. It will
first reduce the lira liquidity and then may raise the upper
band to fight the lira's slide," he said.
EYES ON THE FED
Statistical effects and the decline in the oil price are
still expected to lead to an easing of headline inflation early
next year, analysts said, but not by enough to allow a rate cut.
That means the central bank may struggle to support growth
as the economy slows, a headache for Erdogan who called as
recently as last week for lower interest rates.
Political pressure on the central bank has eased since
Erdogan won a presidential election in August and Ahmet
Davutoglu, a trained economist, succeeded him as prime minister
and AK leader.
But Erdogan wants the AK party to win at least two thirds of
the vote in June - which would enable him to change the
constitution more easily and create the presidential system he
has long wanted - and knows the economy will be crucial.
"The administration ... seems to be quite nervous about
winning the elections with a very strong mandate to reform the
constitution," said UBS strategist Manik Narain.
Economic growth slowed more sharply than expected in the
third quarter to 1.7 percent year-on-year.
Basci said the growth had come solely from exports and that
the fourth quarter may be slightly stronger, but noted weak
European demand and political tensions in Middle Eastern and
Russian export markets were challenges.
Turkey's economic fate in the weeks ahead also hinges on
U.S. monetary policy, particularly if Federal Reserve chief
Janet Yellen were to indicate at a meeting on Wednesday that
benchmark rates might rise earlier than expected.
This could lead to a further outflow from
emerging markets into U.S. assets in pursuit of better returns.
Atilla Yesilada from Istanbul Analytics said the roadmap for
Turkey's central bank would be drawn after the Fed statement.
"The fate of emerging market currencies rests with Yellen."
