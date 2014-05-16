BRIEF-Juvéderm Vollure XC approved by FDA for correction of facial wrinkles and folds
* Juvéderm Vollure™ XC approved by U.S. FDA for correction of facial wrinkles and folds in adults over the age of 21
RIO DE JANEIRO May 16 Inflation in Turkey will peak soon and ease to be closer to 5 percent next year as past monetary tightening takes effect, central bank governor Erdem Basci said on Friday at an event with central bankers in Brazil.
Basci said at an inflation-targeting seminar in Rio de Janeiro that the bank is determined to bring inflation back to the 5 percent target in 2015. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Juvéderm Vollure™ XC approved by U.S. FDA for correction of facial wrinkles and folds in adults over the age of 21
* Cdi corp. To explore strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value, engages financial adviser
* Chartwell Retirement Residences announces retirement of director Thomas Schwartz