RIO DE JANEIRO May 16 Inflation in Turkey will peak soon and ease to be closer to 5 percent next year as past monetary tightening takes effect, central bank governor Erdem Basci said on Friday at an event with central bankers in Brazil.

Basci said at an inflation-targeting seminar in Rio de Janeiro that the bank is determined to bring inflation back to the 5 percent target in 2015. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)