ISTANBUL, July 2 For the last four years,
Turkey's central bank has announced an ambitious target of 5
percent annual inflation. Unfortunately, no one believes it
anymore.
The central bank is due to release June inflation data
at 0700 GMT on Friday and economists are wagering
that for the fifth straight year, inflation will come in well
above the bank's target.
That's bad news for a bank whose independence is an
increasing concern for foreign investors. They worry that the
bank is in thrall to President Tayyip Erdogan and his crusade
against high interest rates.
A Reuters poll of 17 economists last week forecast an
average annual increase of 7.7 percent for 2015. Tellingly, not
one of the economists surveyed expects inflation to come in
anywhere near the bank's 5 percent target - the lowest estimate
is for a 6.8 percent rise.
"The credibility of the central bank's inflation target has
been damaged over the last couple years," said Haluk Burumcekci,
chief economist at Burgan Securities.
"'Inflation will fall to 5 percent,' is the bank's classic
phrase, but each year inflation is always 2-3 percent above
that. I don't expect this trend to change and the inflation
target is no longer convincing."
The bank said ahead of Friday's new data that it expected a
short-term improvement, thanks to lower food prices.
However, economists have said that may be too dovish.
"The (central bank) appears to be overly sanguine on the
inflation outlook," William Jackson of Capital Economics said in
a recent note to clients.
"We think Turkey's strong core inflation is driven by
deep-seated structural problems. As a result, we expect
inflation to rise, not fall, over the next year or so."
CREDIBILITY CONCERNS
Central bank independence is one of the most vexing
questions for investors in Turkey.
Despite the tumbling lira - the currency is one
of the worst-performing emerging market currencies this year -
the bank has been unable to hike rates, as Erdogan has
fulminated against high interest rates and equated them with
treason.
To be sure, the bank has done a Herculean job of taming
inflation since 1994, when it topped 125 percent.
Under a series of reforms that started with the previous
government and were extended by the Islamist-rooted AK Party
when it was elected in 2002, inflation was brought down to
single digits.
Over the last ten years, it has fluctuated between 7 and 10
percent.
But another round of structural reforms is necessary to
bring it lower, economists say, such as streamlining a food
supply chain that is rife with middlemen and keeps prices
artificially high.
It remains unclear whether the governing AK Party has the
appetite for tough reforms, especially following a June 7
election setback that will force it into a coalition government.
"Without the necessary reforms, it will not be possible to
attain the 5 percent target with any permanence. Their real aim
is to keep inflation in the single digits," said Mehmet
Besimoglu, chief economist at Oyak Securities.
"For Turkey, the inflation target, much like the plan to
join the European Union, has just become a symbolic goal."
(Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Mark Heinrich)