By Asli Kandemir

ISTANBUL, Jan 14 Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu may have a hard time drumming up investment in London next week as investors instead quiz him over the independence of the central bank and concerns President Tayyip Erdogan's political agenda may delay much-needed economic reforms.

Davutoglu and his deputy and economics chief Mehmet Simsek will be in London from Jan. 17 to 19 on a charm offensive aimed at convincing investors that Ankara will push through reforms including privatisations and labour market liberalisation.

It will be their first meeting with investors abroad since the AK Party won back its parliamentary majority in November.

Davutoglu said after the victory that economic reforms would top the agenda, and has detailed a list of priorities including labour reform, cutting red tape for investors and changing taxation laws.

Erdogan, however, has made clear that his priority is a new constitution, including changing Turkey to a presidential from a parliamentary system of government, which could lead to a referendum or even another election, knocking the reform agenda off course.

"Foreign investors are avoiding Turkish assets because they think Erdogan's agenda is running the country and he will do anything to win an executive presidency, including going to another early election," a senior treasurer from an Istanbul-based foreign bank told Reuters.

Investors argue that if it is to achieve sustainable long-term growth, Turkey badly needs structural reforms to increase productivity and support for industries to lift output of value-added export goods.

Some fear that as well as delaying progress on reforms, a further centralisation of power by Erdogan will make economic policy more unpredictable.

Erdogan has been a staunch advocate of lower interest rates despite high inflation - even arguing at one point that high rates in fact cause inflation - and last year he equated calls for higher borrowing costs with treason.

"There's growing concern about the Erdogan economics camp's influence on both the government's and the central bank's policies. The renewed increase in inflation is unnerving investors, particularly with the recent rise in the minimum wage," said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

CENTRAL BANK WORRIES PERSIST

The government argues that the current constitution, born of a 1980 coup and still bearing the stamp of its military authors, is making the country more susceptible to political risk and that discussion on a new text will not hinder economic reform.

"Work on a new constitution and economic reforms are not mutually exclusive, they are conducted by different groups and will continue together," said AKP lawmaker Ibrahim Turhan, former Stock Exchange chairman and deputy central bank governor.

"Investors should also see that the current system has a bigger potential to trigger political risks," Turhan, who will also be on the team travelling to London for investor meetings organised by investment bank Merrill Lynch, told Reuters.

Alongside the wider woes of emerging markets as the U.S. starts to raise interest rates and uncertainty over the Chinese economy heightens, Turkey has faced its own specific challenges.

Conflict with Kurdish militants in its southeast has reached levels not seen since the 1990s, while it risks being drawn ever deeper into the chaos in neighbouring Syria and Iraq. A row with Moscow over its downing of a Russian fighter jet last November, meanwhile, has led to trade sanctions.

Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to a 5-1/2 year high of 11.38 percent this week, while 5-year credit default swaps hit 307 basis points, the highest since October. Stocks have dipped to a 6-1/2-year low in dollar terms while the lira's annual decline against the dollar hit 25 percent.

Investors say Turkey is long overdue for an interest rate hike to rein in inflation, which rose to 8.81 percent last year, remaining above the government's 5 percent target for a fifth consecutive year.

But in a surprise move, the central bank left rates on hold in December for the tenth month running, fuelling questions about its independence.

Turhan brushed off such concerns.

"The central bank takes its decisions independently. Its decisions do not require the prime minister's or the president's stamp of approval," he said. High inflation was mainly caused by structural problems that could not only be addressed by monetary policy, he said.

Simsek has said inflation will be this year's main challenge but a sharp rise in the minimum wage, hikes in electricity prices and alcohol and tobacco taxes, and Erdogan's preference for lower interest rates to boost growth will make that job harder.

"Turkish assets are not safe until the central bank adopts a more responsible and tighter monetary policy framework. Rapidly declining forex reserves and mounting regional troubles bode ill for risk premiums," said Atilla Yesilada, an economist at Global Source Partners. (Editing by Dasha Afanasieva and Hugh Lawson)