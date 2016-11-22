ANKARA Nov 22 Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim cancelled a meeting on Tuesday with top economy ministers and officials where they had planned to discuss weakness in the lira currency, sources at his office said, citing a scheduling conflict.

It would have been the second such meeting in less than week to discuss the recent fall in the lira, which has hit a series of record lows against the dollar. The sources did not say whether the meeting would be rescheduled.

The government's economic coordination committee (EKK) convened last week after the lira's latest sell-off. It has lost around 14 percent of its value against the dollar this year, hitting a record low of 3.4080 on Friday. (Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)