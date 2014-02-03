ANKARA Feb 3 Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Monday he did not see a risk to the government's 4 percent end-year growth target and did not expect interest rate hikes which the central bank made last week to be long lasting.

Speaking to reporters after official data showed higher-than-expected January inflation, Zeybekci said he expected more positive developments on the inflation front from February. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)