ANKARA, Sept 26 Turkey has seen little outflow
of funds following Moody's decision to cut its sovereign debt
rating to "junk" and sees the possibility of such outflows as
remote, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.
Kurtulmus, the main government spokesman, made the comment
at a news conference following a cabinet meeting in the capital
Ankara.
Moody's late on Friday cut its rating on Turkey's sovereign
debt to non-investment grade, citing concerns about the rule of
law following a failed coup in July and risks from a slowing
economy. Kurtulmus said the move was political motivated.
Turkish assets were hit in early trade on Monday, with the
benchmark BIST 100 index falling more than 4 percent
and the lira currency weakening.
