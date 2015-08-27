(Adds quotes, details)
ANKARA Aug 27 Turkey's snap elections due in
November will weigh on its credit rating by prolonging political
uncertainty and strengthening headwinds for an already bruised
economy, ratings agency Moody's said on Thursday.
Turkey is facing new national polls on Nov. 1 after a June
general election saw the ruling AK Party lose its overall
majority, and weeks of coalition talks with opposition parties
came to nothing.
Last week's decision by President Tayyip Erdogan to call new
polls is "credit negative" for Turkey and would deepen policy
inaction, Moody's said in a statement.
This will "delay the implementation of economic policies
needed to reduce external vulnerabilities, improve the
investment climate and reactivate economic growth."
The gloomy prognosis comes as Turkey's battered lira
hovers close to record lows against the dollar,
shedding 24 pct of its value this year.
Meanwhile a surge in violence between security forces and
militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) --
coupled with wavering global investor confidence in emerging
markets -- could further dent Turkey's modest recent economic
growth, predicted at 2.5 percent this year, down from 2.9
percent in 2014.
Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu is trying to form an interim
government ahead of the elections, but two opposition parties
have refused to participate.
With latest polls suggesting a new vote may not produce a
dramatically different result, Moody's warned that uncertainty
could persist with the formation of inherently unstable minority
governments or coalitions.
"If the November election does not deliver an effective
government, it would most likely influence Turkey's capacity to
attract and sustain investor confidence and will further weigh
on Turkey's creditworthiness," it said.
