By Marc Jones

LONDON, Sept 21 The shock to Turkey's economy from the failed coup in July has largely dissipated, ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday, adding it expected to conclude its rating review of the country within the next month.

Moody's put Turkey's credit rating on review for a possible downgrade to junk status on July 18, days after the coup attempt, but for financial markets at least calm has returned.

"It is certainly fair to say that the immediate shock from the coup has largely dissipated," Alastair Wilson, Moody's managing director of global sovereign risk, told Reuters.

"But Turkey's challenges remain longer-term, however," he said, pointing to the country's policymaking drives and the economy's sensitivities to external factors such as global interest rate shifts and capital flows.

It is the balance of those challenges against Turkey's strong government balance sheet and good economic growth that remains key.

"The outcome will reflect as much as anything else where we see the balance between those strengths and weaknesses," Wilson said.

Both Fitch and Moody's rate Turkey at the lowest investment grade. That allows its bonds to be bought by conservative funds that require a country to be classed investment grade by at least two of the major agencies.

However, if either of the two agencies cut their grades Turkey's average rating would be junk, since Standard & Poor's already has Ankara below the investment-grade threshold.

"Where that rating ends up is not going to be driven by high frequency signals like the exchange rate and short-term capital. It is what we think it means for the government's willingness and ability to carry on pushing through change," Wilson added

