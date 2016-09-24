By Ayla Jean Yackley
| ISTANBUL, Sept 24
ISTANBUL, Sept 24 Credit ratings agency Moody's
Investor Service has downgraded Turkey's sovereign credit rating
to non-investment grade citing worries about the rule of law
following an attempted coup, risks from external financing and a
slowing economy.
The agency, which cut the government's long-term issuer and
senior unsecured bond ratings debt to Ba1 from Baa3, kept
Turkey's outlook as stable, saying its "flexible" $720 billion
economy and strong fiscal track record offset the
balance-of-payments pressure it faces.
Moody's decision followed a reduction to two notches below
investment grade by S&P Global Ratings in the immediate
aftermath of the coup in July. Fitch Ratings is the only major
ratings agency that has Turkey as investment grade. Fitch will
review its assessment of Turkey at the beginning of 2017.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised the rating
agencies for being politically motivated. He accused S&P of
siding with the coup plotters after its move in July.
The Moody's rating cut may mean Turkey will have to pay more
to borrow money on international markets.
"The drivers of the downgrade are ... the increase in the
risks related to the country's sizeable external funding
requirements (and) the weakening in previously supportive credit
fundamentals, particularly growth and institutional strength,"
Moody's said in an e-mailed statement following the review it
initiated after the failed coup.
"The government's response to the unsuccessful coup attempt
raises further concerns regarding the predictability and
effectiveness of government policy and the rule of law."
Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said Moody's had
turned a blind eye to reforms and steps the government has taken
to boost growth and savings.
"Despite all of the global and regional risks, the Turkish
economy's pace of growth is among the top five economies," he
said in a statement.
Gross domestic product slowed to 3.2 percent growth in the
second quarter. Turkey may cut its official target for 4.5
percent GDP growth this year as the impact of the coup attempt
takes its toll on the economy.
Moody's said it expects Turkey's GDP to grow an average of
2.7 percent in the next three years, compared with 5.5 percent
in the first four years of this decade.
Turkey declared a state of emergency after the coup and
tens of thousands of civil servants and soldiers suspected of
links with the U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom the
government accuses of masterminding the coup, have been
detained.
"The large-scale suspensions in the civil service raise
doubts over the capacity of Turkey's policy-making institutions
to make meaningful further progress in both legislating and
implementing the reform program," Moody's said.
Measures taken against businesses suspected of ties to the
Gulen movement are likely to harm growth because they raise
worries about the protection of private investment and the
investment climate in general, the ratings agency said.
(Additional reporting by Ercan Gurses in Ankara. Editing by
Jane Merriman)