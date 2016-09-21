LONDON, Sept 21 The shock to Turkey's economy
from the failed July 15 coup has largely dissipated, ratings
agency Moody's said on Wednesday, adding it expected to conclude
its rating review of the country within the next month.
"Turkey's problems remain longer-term however," Alastair
Wilson, Moody's managing director of Global Sovereign Risk, told
Reuters, pointing to the country's policymaking drives and the
economy's sensitivities to global interest rate shifts.
Moody's said on July 18 it was putting Turkey's credit
rating on review for a possible downgrade to junk status.
Both Fitch and Moody's rate Turkey at the lowest investment
grade. This allows its bonds to be bought by conservative funds
that require a country to be classed investment grade by at
least two of the major agencies.
(Reporting by Marc Jones, writing by Karin Strohecker, editing
by Nigel Stephenson)