By Ece Toksabay
| ANKARA, July 15
ANKARA, July 15 Turkey needs to invest more in
education and research, deepen trade agreements and strengthen
the rule of law if it is to boost productivity and increase the
value of its exports, the OECD said on Friday
In a broad survey, the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development said low skills and high employment
costs were slowing productivity growth and that Turkey's low
share of value-added exports was below its potential.
But it said the Turkish economy, which grew a
higher-than-expected 4.8 percent in the first quarter, had
remained resilient under adverse conditions and that stronger
growth was within reach if promised reforms were implemented.
"Turkey is no longer experiencing 'boom-and-bust' cycles,
but external deficits expanded and the net external investment
position has deteriorated somewhat over the past decade," the
OECD said in its survey.
"To achieve strong and sustainable growth, domestic saving
should be increased and demand rebalanced between domestic and
external sources," it said.
Implementation of promised reforms was needed in areas
including education, governance, labour market flexibility and
taxation, the OECD said, noting many of these were already part
of government plans but delayed by repeated elections.
"In a difficult political context and amid four national
elections over 2014-15, implementation lagged," the report said.
It also urged Turkey to strengthen the rule of law, judicial
independence and the fight against corruption to improve the
climate for investment.
Finance Minister Naci Agbal told Reuters last month, shortly
after being reappointed in a new cabinet, that Turkey would take
"swift and bold" economic decisions this year and promised
reforms to boost exports and employment.
But investors fear reform momentum will slow as Turkey gears
up for another national vote, potentially as soon as late this
year, on constitutional change to introduce the presidential
system wanted by President Tayyip Erdogan.
The OECD, which last issued a survey on Turkey two years
ago, said trade agreements to abolish tariffs on manufactured
goods needed to be widened to include the liberalisation of
services, investment, competition, intellectual property and
public procurement.
Among a raft of recommendations, it also said Turkey should
continue to contain consumer credit and promote private pensions
to try to boost domestic saving.
It urged the central bank to tighten monetary policy unless
inflation declined faster than projected, and to simplify its
policy framework to boost its credibility.
The bank has instead repeatedly cut interest rates in line
with Erdogan's calls for lower borrowing costs despite inflation
remaining above target, although it has vowed steps to improve
the transparency of its policy.
(Editing by Nick Tattersall and Alison Williams)