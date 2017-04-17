ISTANBUL, April 17 Interest rates are a 'sickness' and must be lowered, an adviser to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, hours after 'Yes' voters prevailed in a referendum granting the resident sweeping powers.

In an interview with state-run broadcaster TRT, Erdogan adviser Yigit Bulut also said he believed Turkey's economic growth this year was likely to be between 5 to 7 percent, a much higher forecast than government's existing estimate.

