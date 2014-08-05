ISTANBUL Aug 5 Turkey's economy minister called
on Tuesday for the central bank to cut interest rates towards
levels expected by markets, warning against an upward revision
in year-end inflation targets after higher-than-expected July
inflation data.
"Market expectations for the cost of financing at the moment
are at a lower level than the current interest rates because of
the political and economic stability in our country," Nihat
Zeybekci said in a statement. "It is an absolute necessity....to
ease interest rates towards expectations."
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)