ISTANBUL Aug 5 Turkey's economy minister called
on Tuesday for the central bank to cut interest rates towards
levels expected by markets and warned against an upward revision
in year-end inflation targets despite higher-than-expected July
data.
"Market expectations for the cost of financing at the moment
are at a lower level than current interest rates because of the
political and economic stability in our country," Nihat Zeybekci
said in a statement.
"It is an absolute necessity ... to ease interest rates
towards expectations."
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, keen to maintain growth ahead
of a presidential election on Sunday in which he is the
front-runner, has repeatedly called for sharp interest rate
cuts, arguing high rates cause high inflation.
Data on Monday showed consumer prices rose 0.45 percent in
July, exceeding a 0.15 percent forecast, for an annual increase
of 9.32 percent, near double the official 5 percent target and
undermining the central bank's case for further cuts.
The bank, which has a year-end inflation forecast of 7.6
percent, trimmed its main one-week repo rate for a third
consecutive month in July.
Zeybekci said the July inflation data pointed to inflation
coming out above market expectations, but argued against
revising targets.
"We see the possibility of our year-end inflation targets
being revised upwards as unacceptable and unfair to Turkey and
the political and economic stability which has been achieved,"
he said.
He said Turkey's GDP growth was expected to exceed 4 percent
in the second quarter and also surpass a 4 percent target in the
year as a whole.
