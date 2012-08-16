UPDATE 4-T-Mobile US quarterly revenue, profit beat estimates
Feb 14 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly profit and revenue above estimates as promotional offers helped add more subscribers.
ISTANBUL Aug 16 The Turkish Central Bank said on Thursday it raised the upper limit of lira required reserves that can be held in forex to 60 percent from a previous 55 percent, in a move boosting lira liquidity.
If used to the same extent as currently, this measure would boost bank's reserves by $4.3 billion and provide 2.8 billion lira liquidity to the market.
It also raise the upper limit of lira required reserves that can be held in gold to 30 percent from 25 percent.
If used to the same extent as currently, this measure would boost bank's reserves by $3 billion and provide 2.8 billion lira liquidity to the market. (Writing by Seda Sezer)
MOSCOW, Feb 14 Two of Russian food retailer Lenta's top shareholders may sell some of their holdings in the near future, banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday, capitalising on early signs of economic recovery in Russia and higher oil prices.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 South Africa's rand raced to its firmest in more than 15 months against the dollar on Tuesday, helped by improved risk appetite and jobs data suggesting the economy is improving.