ISTANBUL Aug 16 The Turkish Central Bank said on Thursday it raised the upper limit of lira required reserves that can be held in forex to 60 percent from a previous 55 percent, in a move boosting lira liquidity.

If used to the same extent as currently, this measure would boost bank's reserves by $4.3 billion and provide 2.8 billion lira liquidity to the market.

It also raise the upper limit of lira required reserves that can be held in gold to 30 percent from 25 percent.

If used to the same extent as currently, this measure would boost bank's reserves by $3 billion and provide 2.8 billion lira liquidity to the market. (Writing by Seda Sezer)