NEW DELHI Feb 24 Turkish Finance Minister
Mehmet Simsek said on Tuesday he expected private investment and
consumption, as well as foreign direct investment flows to
Turkey, to pick up after a June parliamentary election.
Simsek also told Reuters in an interview that he expected
the economy to meet the government's growth forecast of 5
percent next year, partly on the back of a recovery in trading
partners including Europe and partly on the back of "more
supportive financial conditions", including monetary policy.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Nidhi Verma; Writing by
Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)