* Long-term instability could damage budget, C/A deficit -finmin

* Strong govt needed to meet 5 pct inflation target -finmin (Adds markets, details)

By Ebru Tuncay

ISTANBUL, Sept 9 Political instability poses the biggest risk to Turkey's economy, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Wednesday, citing potential damage to public finances and further pressure on budget and current account deficits.

Simsek's comments are a rare admission by the governing AK Party, which unexpectedly lost its parliamentary majority in June elections, that politics could further hamper Turkey's once-stunning growth.

The lira currency has hit a series of record lows this year as the election result and an upsurge in violence between Kurdish militants and security forces since July have unsettled investors.

"The most important risk to the Turkish economy is long-term political uncertainty," Simsek said at a conference in Istanbul. "It would be a recipe for budget and current account deficits."

He said the economy is likely to grow by 3 percent in 2015 but warned that prolonged political uncertainty could weaken strong public finances, which currently act as a buffer against economic shocks.

Simsek also said achieving a 5 percent inflation target could only happen with a strong government, not through central bank intervention alone.

Turks will vote again on Nov. 1 although polls suggest the AK Party will again struggle to win enough votes to form a single-party government and may be forced back to the negotiating table to try to strike a coalition deal.

Turkey's new deputy prime minister in charge of the economy, Cevdet Yilmaz, said on Tuesday that the political uncertainty which has hammered the lira would ease after the November poll.

The central bank, whose independence has been brought into question by President Tayyip Erdogan's repeated assertions that it should lower interest rates, has been contending with stubborn inflation coupled with flagging growth.

In August inflation exceeded expectations and climbed back above 7 percent, with further increases expected as the weaker lira feeds through to prices.

The lira stood at 3.0055 against the dollar at 0840 GMT, firming slightly from 3.0163 late on Tuesday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.70 percent to 72,545.36. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield stood at 10.71 percent down from 10.74 percent. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Jonny Hogg and Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by David Dolan and Catherine Evans)