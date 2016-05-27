ISTANBUL May 27 Prime Minister Binali Yildirim
will chair meetings of Turkey's Economic Coordination Board, the
government said on Friday, in what appeared to be a further
trimming of the powers of Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek.
Simsek, an economic reformer, was in full charge of the
economy in the previous government but his responsibilities have
shrunk in the new cabinet announced this week, with some powers
transferred to an ally of President Tayyip Erdogan.
Simsek will continue to oversee the treasury and central
bank but will no longer be in charge of regulating commercial
lenders or the capital markets. Those responsibilities will pass
to fellow Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli.
In a memorandum published on Friday in its Official Gazette,
the government said the prime minister will head the Economic
Coordination Board, taking over a position which Simsek held in
the previous government. In the prime minister's absence, Simsek
will chair meetings.
The board meets regularly, usually on a weekly basis, to
discuss and set macro-economic policy.
Simsek's reappointment this week had initially reassured
investors, nervous that economic management might fall more into
the hands of Erdogan advisers, who champion growth policies at
the expense of badly needed reforms.
Yildirim, a close confidante of Erdogan for two decades,
named his cabinet on Tuesday and has made clear his priority is
changing the constitution to give Erdogan the full executive
powers he wants.
