ISTANBUL Oct 7 Rating agency Standard & Poor's
on Wednesday marginally raised its forecast for Turkey's
economic growth this year to 3.1 percent from 3, but was more
cautious for 2016, cutting its expectations to 2.8 percent from
a previous 3.2.
"Turkey reported stronger GDP growth than we expected in the
first half, with a surprising surge in private investment in the
second quarter," it said in a research note.
"External and domestic headwinds are intensifying, however,
suggesting that this strong performance is unlikely to continue
into the second half of the year."
S&P said its forecasts assumed a gradual tightening of
monetary policy, with the central bank raising its main interest
rate to 8.5 percent by the end of 2016. The bank's main one-week
repo rate currently stands at 7.5 percent.
The rating agency said concern about China had made the
external environment for emerging markets more challenging over
the past two months, while political uncertainty within Turkey
was further dampening investor sentiment.
