(Adds more figures) ISTANBUL, Oct 9 The Turkish government announced its 2012-2015 Medium Term Programme on Tuesday, which forecasts gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 3.2 percent this year and 4 percent in 2013. Following is a table with the main economic and fiscal indicators: 2012 2013 2014 2015 GROWTH AND EMPLOYMENT GDP (bln lira, current 1,435 1,571 1,740 1,933 prices) GDP (bln dollars, current 799 858 919 998 prices) GDP Per Capita (dollars) 10,673 11,318 11,982 12,859 GDP Growth (%) 3.2 4.0 5.0 5.0 Population (mid-year, mln) 74.885 75.811 76.707 77.601 Labor force particiation 49.6 49.6 49.7 49.8 rate (%) Employment rate (%) 45.2 45.3 45.3 45.5 Unemployment rate(%) 9.0 8.9 8.8 8.7 FOREIGN TRADE Exports (FOB, bln dollars) 149.5 158.0 172.3 187.1 Imports (CIF, bln dollars) 239.5 253.0 272.2 291.2 Foreign Trade Balance (bln -90.0 -95.0 -99.9 -104.1 dollars) Exports/Imports (%) 62.4 62.5 63.3 64.3 Tourism Revenues(bln 23.5 25.4 27.0 28.4 dollars) Current Account Balance -58.7 -60.7 -63.6 -64.7 (bln dollars) Current Account Balance/GDP -7.3 -7.1 -6.9 -6.5 (%) Crude oil prices 112.1 110.0 110.0 110.0 (dlr/barrel) INFLATION GDP Deflator 7.1 5.3 5.5 5.8 CPI (end-year, % change) 7.4 5.3 5.0 5.0 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT BUDGET (bln lira) Central Government Budget -33.5 -33.9 -35.5 -34.3 Balance Central Government Primary 15.5 19.1 19.5 23.2 Surplus (IMF defined) Privatisation Revenues 1.4 9.5 10.1 9.2 CENTRAL GOVERNMENT BUDGET (as a % of GDP) Central government budget -2.3 -2.2 -2.0 -1.8 balance Central government primary 1.1 1.2 1.1 1.2 surplus (IMF defined) Privatisation Revenues 0.1 0.6 0.6 0.5 Public nominal debt stock 36.5 35.0 33.0 31.0 (EU defined)