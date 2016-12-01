UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ANKARA Dec 1 A planned 10 percent hike in the fixed tax on alcoholic drinks is expected to push prices up by some 3-4 percent, a Turkish government official told Reuters on Thursday.
Speaking after tax hikes were announced in the country's Official Gazette publication, he also said the 0.07 lira ($0.02) hike in the fixed tax on tobacco products was seen lifting prices by some 5-6 percent on average. ($1 = 3.4322 liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources