ANKARA Dec 1 A planned 10 percent hike in the fixed tax on alcoholic drinks is expected to push prices up by some 3-4 percent, a Turkish government official told Reuters on Thursday.

Speaking after tax hikes were announced in the country's Official Gazette publication, he also said the 0.07 lira ($0.02) hike in the fixed tax on tobacco products was seen lifting prices by some 5-6 percent on average. ($1 = 3.4322 liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)