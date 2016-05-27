ISTANBUL May 27 The number of tourists visiting Turkey fell by 28.07 percent in April from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, marking the biggest drop in 17 years on tensions with Russia and security concerns after a spate of bombings.

The number of Russian visitors to Turkey slid by 79.28 percent in April, the data from Turkey's Tourism Ministry also showed. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)