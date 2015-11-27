ISTANBUL Nov 27 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey fell 4.02 percent year-on-year in October to 3.301 million people, data from the Tourism Ministry showed on Friday.

In the first 10 months of 2015, the number of foreign visitors dropped 1.4 percent year-on-year to 33.059 million, the data showed. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)